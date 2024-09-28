South Tyneside has a huge variety when it comes to pubs with something for everyone across the borough.

Everyone has their own specific favourites and some of the places on this list are stalwarts of South Tyneside’s pub industry.

Read more: Full list of the South Tyneside pubs which have made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

We have put together recommended pubs in South Tyneside based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

*Please note, we were inundated with responses so we haven’t been able to include them all.*

Here are the 25 best pubs in South Tyneside according to Shields Gazette readers.

1 . South Tyneside's best pubs Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best pub in South Tyneside. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Black Horse, West Boldon The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Red Hackle, Jarrow The Red Hackle, on Perth Avenue, in Jarrow. | Google Maps Photo Sales