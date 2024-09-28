Best of South Tyneside: 25 best pubs in the borough as chosen by Shields Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

These are the best places to drink in South Tyneside right now, according to locals.

South Tyneside has a huge variety when it comes to pubs with something for everyone across the borough.

Everyone has their own specific favourites and some of the places on this list are stalwarts of South Tyneside’s pub industry.

We have put together recommended pubs in South Tyneside based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

*Please note, we were inundated with responses so we haven’t been able to include them all.*

Here are the 25 best pubs in South Tyneside according to Shields Gazette readers.

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best pub in South Tyneside.

1. South Tyneside's best pubs

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best pub in South Tyneside.

The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon.

2. The Black Horse, West Boldon

The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon. | Google Maps

The Red Hackle, on Perth Avenue, in Jarrow.

3. The Red Hackle, Jarrow

The Red Hackle, on Perth Avenue, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn.

4. Blue's Micro Pub, Whitburn

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn. | Google Maps

