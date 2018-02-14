Bid to build industrial units behind Travelodge is turned down

A landowner has been refused permission to revamp a disused industrial site because of its feared environmental impact.

Patrick Cleary has been told his plans to develop a slice of Green Belt land behind the Travelodge, at Whitemare Pool, are inappropriate.

In November, the Gazette revealed he wanted to boost small electrical and joinery businesses by creating six small works units – and had applied for planning permission.

But South Tyneside Council has ruled the development is out of keeping with the location.

Planners expressed concerns about slow-moving traffic from the site pulling onto the 70mph east-bound A194 Leam Lane.

Suffolk-based Mr Cleary had claimed the site would be perfect for small business operators such as small jobbing builders, painter and decorators, and vehicle mechanics.

It is accessed by a slip road onto the old Roman Road, behind the Shell petrol station.

The land has previously been used to store shipping containers but is currently vacant.