Bid to turn well-known building a B&B

A father-of-three is seeking permission to turn his family home into a B&B, now his children have flown the nest.

Plans have been submitted to South Tyneside Council for the Old Rectory building, in Clayton Street, Jarrow.

The house, between Home Bargains and Palmer Community Hospital, has four bedrooms and it has been proposed that two would be available to rent.

According to a statement to planning officers by applicant Stephen McNally, this could rise to three if the business proves successful.

It adds: “Following my research, there appears to be only one other property in the town offering B&B.

“Jarrow is a busy town and has many forms of business and its own attractions to bring people to the town. It seems to be lacking in accommodation.”

If approved, guest check-out would be 6-11am and check-in 4-9pm.

Comments on the application can be submitted until the end of August.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service