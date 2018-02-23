Big band all set for South Shields show

The Customs House Big Band returns to its home venue this weekend.

Under the direction of Peter Morgan, the band takes to The Customs House stage, in Mill Dam, South Shields, tomorrow evening for its annual concert.

The 18-piece big band will, as usual, be featuring award-winning singer Ruth Lambert.

The programme will cover a range of standards from the 1950s and 1960s to the present day.

The band began as a small group at the theatre but is now a regular part of the north east musical scene.

As the band approaches its 20th anniversary, a specially selected programme of big band numbers designed to keep your feet tapping throughout.

Peter said: “The programme is guaranteed to lift the spirits.

“With Ruth, we aim to take people on a musical journey through the greatest of the big band writers - from Basie to Buddy Rich and Ferguson to Goodwin.”

Ruth Lambert is a talented and versatile jazz singer based in the north east.

She has established herself as one of the UK’s most distinctive jazz vocalists.

Her repertoire spans the entire big band era and all of the great singers, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and Nat King Cole.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets for The Customs House Big Band show cost £12 or £9 for Friends of The Customs House.

They are available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or bookings can be made online at www.customshouse.co.uk.