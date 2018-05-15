Big Pink Dress fundraiser to run in memory of Chloe and Liam

Charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews is gearing up to take on the Great Manchester Run in honour of a young couple from South Tyneside who died in the city’s terror attack.

The dedicated fundraiser - Big Pink Dress Man - will travel down to the city to take part in the 10k race this Sunday - wearing a blue and pink dress in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry who died in the Manchester Arena bombing in May last year.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The tribute comes just days ahead of the one year anniversary of the atrocity which claimed the lives of 22 people, including the South Shields couple.

Around 120 other people were injured in the blast at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Terrorist Salman Abedi was named as the suicide bomber who carried out the attack.

Fresh from taking on the Sunderland 10k on Sunday, Colin is hoping the combined efforts of the two races will raise £1,250 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The charity was set up in honour of Liam, a talented cricketer and Chloe who excelled in singing and performing arts, to support other youngsters achieve their dreams in sport and performance.

So far the Just Giving page for Colin’s latest charity efforts has raised £1,066.

Colin, from Talbot Road, South Shields, is well known for his efforts to raise vital funds for charity Breast Cancer Now.

On his tribute to Liam and Chloe he said: “I wanted to do something for the Trust and have waited until the right time to speak to Chloe and Liam’s parents.

“The Manchester 10k will be on my 50th birthday and will also mark my 50th run and my 50th dress.

“I want to help keep their memories alive and raise a few pounds by doing it.

“The dress is blue and pink which are the colours of the foundation and it had taken me a couple of days to make.”

Back in April Colin ran the 26-mile London Marathon in a dress he made himself, which also paid tribute to Chloe and Liam.

It was covered in memorial ribbons including one in to commemorate the South Shields couple.

Colin, who works at Harton Village Kindergarten, added: “My son was at school with Chloe and I have got to meet the family since it happened and they are really lovely people.”

To donate to the appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/colin-plews