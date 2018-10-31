Black Cat supporters step in to kit out young footballers

A group of Sunderland supporters have stepped in at the last minute to ensure a youngster’s football team look their best as they head into the winter season.

Harton and Westoe Minors were without a sponsor and in desperate need of new kits.

A number of leads had fallen through, but with only months to go, Caer Urfa Sunderland Supporters branch 2000 stepped in.

The group of under 10s who play in the third division of the Russell Foster League were presented with their strips at the weekend by branch chairman Billy Wilkinson.

Coach Andy Green said: “We had sponsors lined up but they fell through at the last minute.

“The team were desperate for new strips, we had money in the bank, but if we had paid for the strips ourselves, we wouldn’t have had anything left in the account.

“Without the generosity of the Sunderland supporters branch stepping in, the team wouldn’t have had any new kits for the winter season.

“We really can’t thank them enough for putting up the money, we do all really appreciate their support.”

As well as the strips, the branch also funded training tops, shorts and socks for the players.

Andy added: “The kids are all over the moon with their new kits. We have a few players who are Newcastle United fans including the coaches, but it’s all good.”

The team train at Harton Academy on a Wednesday night and are currently full to capacity.

The youngsters will play their first game in their new strips at Silksworth on Saturday.