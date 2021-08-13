Black plumes of smoke seen coming from blaze at North Shields fish quay
Huge plumes of smoke have been seen coming from the scene of a fire near North Shields fish quay.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:14 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire service were called at 15.58pm to reports of a fire on Brewhouse Bank this afternoon, August 13.
The black smoke can be seen across the River Tyne from South Shields town centre and the Lawe Top.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 15.58pm to a fire at Brewhouse.
"We have sent five appliances and teams are still at the scene.”
More updates to follow.