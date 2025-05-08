Blue Plaque unveiled for a former South Shields Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former South Shields Mayor has been honoured with a Blue Plaque.

Joseph Mason Moore served as a member of South Shields Council from 1862 to 1871, including being Mayor of South Shields from 1870 to 1871.

He then held the post of Town Clerk for 27 years, during which he oversaw major development of South Shields during its period of rapid expansion, including the development of schools.

Moore funded Harton Village School and was instrumental in the establishment of the Boys High School, privately funding several scholarships.

He was also a Trustee of the Marine School for many years and in his retirement, he became President of South Shields Arts Club, Choral and Orchestral Society.

From left: Councillor Judith Taylor with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Cllr Fay Cunningham and Stella Matthewson, Barbara Compton and Jean Stokes. | South Tyneside Council

Moore was also the President of the Northern Union of Mechanics Institutes in 1881, Secretary of South Shields Chamber of Commerce from 1860 and he served continuously as Vice-President of the new public library from 1873.

Alongside those roles, he was a magistrate for over 30 years as well as serving as church warden at St Peter’s in Harton Village for 44 years.

On Friday, May 2,tThe commemorative Blue Plaque was unveiled at Harton Hall, in Harton Village - his former home.

Councillor Fay Cunningham, the Mayor of South Tyneside, alongside the Mayoress, Stella Matthewson, unveiled the plaque honouring Moore.

Barbara Compton, the lady behind the nomination for Moore, and local historian Jean Stokes were also in attendance at the unveiling ceremony.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “It was a real honour to unveil the Blue Plaque for Joseph Mason Moore in recognition of his contribution to South Shields during the mid to late 19th century.

“During this time, he did much to improve Harton Village and South Shields, overseeing major development in the area, including schools, and supported arts and culture through this time as president of South Shields Arts Club, Choral and Orchestral Society.

“The Mayoress and I were delighted to give recognition to the incredible life and work of Joseph Mason Moore and pay tribute to his legacy in this way.”

Initially, the gardens are Harton Hall were open to members of the public annually, as Moore took great pride in the garden that he had created.

When he died in 1911, Harton Hall and the land he acquired in Harton Village, including his garden, was sold off for housing.

Moore Avenue, in South Shields, is named after the former mayor.

Barbara and Jean have expressed their delighted with the placing of the Blue Plaque in Harton Village, which is also the Council-funded tribute for 2025.

They commented: “It is a great pleasure to see one of the distinguished residents of Harton Village being recognised.”

A Blue Plaque commemorative the life and work of Joseph Mason Moore, a former Mayor of South Shields, has been unveiled. | South Tyneside Council

South Tyneside Council’s Blue Plaque scheme recognises individuals and structures for their importance to local history and heritage.

Members of the public are invited to put forward nominations with up to three plaques agreed and installed annually.

One is funded by South Tyneside Council and the other two are privately funded.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, added: “We have a rich and proud heritage in South Tyneside.

“Through our Blue Plaque scheme, we honour significant people and places that have made a huge contribution to the Borough’s culture and heritage, adding real cultural or civic value to South Tyneside or having played a key role in helping to shape our history and heritage to what it is today.

“We are delighted to give rightful recognition to Joseph Mason Moore and acknowledge the impact he had on the history of the town.”

For more details about the borough’s Blue Plaque scheme, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/blueplaques.

