Bogus doctor launched 'terrifying' sex attack on South Shields schoolgirl

A married dad who posed as a young doctor to launch a sex attack on a schoolgirl has been jailed more than a decade later.

Humaiun Khan told his victim, during a series of telephone calls, that he was a trusted medic who would "care for her" and showered her with praise.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the teenage schoolgirl, from South Shields, agreed to meet Khan, she realised "he wasn't all what he claimed to be" and was subjected to a terrifying attack in his car.

Khan ensured her silence by claiming to have have intimate photographs of her and threatening to expose lies about her to her family.

Now Khan, 45, has been jailed for three years and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. .

Judge Tim Gittins told him: "A message needs to go out, not just to you but those contemplating or having committed such offences, that the passage of time creates no hiding place from true allegations."

Khan's victim bravely stood in the witness box and told the courtroom about the impact her ordeal had on her young life.

She said: "When this happened I was a vulnerable child.

"He preyed on my vulnerability.

"I had to deal with it by myself. I can't explain how much I was hurting inside, without being able to speak and seek support.

"It was absolutely disgusting, what he did. He even showed me fake ID."

Prosecutor Paul Currer told the court Khan had made regular telephone calls to his young victim while married with children.

Mr Currer said: "He told her he was a doctor and 21-years-old. None of this was true.

"She was so naive she questioned none of it."

The court heard Khan instructed his victim to change out of her school uniform before she met him at a Metro station and he took her for coffee and food before driving to a deserted car park near the River Tyne.

Mr Currer said the victim felt "powerless" during the sex attack and added: "She continued to try to get away but her only means was running from the car and swimming across the Tyne to South Shields."

The court heard the victim was "physically sick" afterwards.

Khan told the girl he wanted to meet her again and gave her a mobile phone so he could make contact.

Mr Currer added: "She contacted him by phone to say she wanted no more contact.

"He said he had taken a picture of her naked breasts and would distribute them on the internet. He said he would tell her friends and family what she had done."

The court heard despite the threats, the girl refused to ever see Khan again.

Years later, the woman was prompted by something she saw on a television programme to report her ordeal to the police.

Khan, now of Endymion Street, Hull, admitted three charges of indecent assault.

The court heard Khan has been a supportive family man and been in no trouble since he committed the offences.