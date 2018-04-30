Boxing event hoped to be a knockout and smash £100,000 fundraising total

A boxing club manager is aiming to deliver a knock-out punch to a £100,000 target when he hosts his next charity show.

Chris Goodall, launched Box Clever Events, in 2015 to raise cash for good causes throughout South Tyneside and beyond.

Since then, he has raised £76,000 and hopes his next white collar boxing show will take him over the £100,000 milestone.

He is recruiting people to take part in his next event, entitled Summer Rumble, on Friday, June 22.

Chris, who has been involved with boxing for the past decade and is manager of Harton and Westoe Boxing Club, said: “My parents have always brought me up to help others less fortunate and to help provide the change that you want to see in the world. Doing these shows has been a great way to help raise valuable funds for local charities such as the Charlie Cookson Foundation and Hebburn Helps.

“Over the last year we’ve also raised over £10,000 for the Children’s Ward and it’s always great when we get to visit such places and see the massive difference that the fundraising has made.”

It aims to introduce novices to the world of boxing with eight weeks of free training at the gym at Harton and Westoe Miner’s Welfare in Low Lane, South Shields.

Chris, along with trainers David Shields and Martin Bell help participants train for three two-minute rounds of boxing after the eight weeks training.

Participants can choose a charity, with cash raised through the show, sponsorship and raffles being added to the total. For more information visit www.boxcleverevents.com or Box Clever Events on Facebook.