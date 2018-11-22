Boy, 13, arrested after King Street bottle attack leaves South Shields teen hospitalised

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was attacked with a bottle in South Shields town centre.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and released under investigation following the attack which happened in King Street yesterday evening.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening head injuries which he told police were caused by a bottle.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 7.28 yesterday (Wednesday, November 21) we received a report a 14-year-old male had been assaulted in King Street, South Shields.

“Officers attended the scene and assisted the teenager before he was taken to hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening head injury.

“A 13-year-old male was arrested but has since been released under investigation.”