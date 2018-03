A 16-year-old boy has been banned from attending football matches for three years following disorder at a youth football fixture at the Stadium of Light.

It comes as police are investigating the damage and disorder caused during the Sunderland versus Newcastle U23 fixture which took place at on Wednesday, March 7.

The youth was charged with disorderly conduct, and appeared before South Tyneside magistrates, where he was handed a three-year football banning order and fined £125.