Boys Brigade visit helps make remembrance service extra special for South Shields care home residents

Residents of a South Tyneside care home paid tribute to our fallen war heroes with a moving memorial service.

Harton Grange, in South Shields, marked 100 years since the end of the First World War with a special event ahead of Armistice Day.

Residents were entertained by the boys brigade

Residents were joined by the Boys Brigade who provided the music for the evening.

A minutes silence was held before the haunting sound of the Last Post was played by three of the band members.

Joyce Whitlock, from the care home in Boldon Lane, said: “The residents really enjoyed the boys brigade band by getting involved and playing instruments with them. They held a minutes silence before listening to the last post being played by three of the band members. It brought back a lot of memories to everyone.”

Outside, a memorial tree was decorated with a sea of poppies of handcrafted poppies which became the centre piece for the Remembrance Sunday service.

Every one of our residents wore their poppies that day and special memories were talked about, it was a very moving morning. Joyce Whitlock

Those who were able to, were taken outside where at 11am, they observed a minute’s silence.

A resident and family member, then lay two homemade crocheted wreaths, one for the soldiers and a purple one for all the animals killed during the war.

The service ended with a reading of the poem in Flanders Fields.

Joyce added: “Every one of our residents wore their poppies that day and special memories were talked about, it was a very moving morning.”

This year marked 100 years since the guns fell silent ending the First World War.

Celebrations and services took place throughout South Tyneside and attended by thousands of residents, who turned out in tribute to the borough’s fallen war heroes.

On the evening of November 11, a firework display and gun salute took place following performances, readings and the lighting of a beacon at the seafront.