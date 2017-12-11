Boyzone singer Ronan Keating brings festive cheer to South Tyneside hospital patients

The old saying goes that if you don’t ask - or When You Say Nothing At All even - you don’t get.

Hospital radio presenter David Johnson has proved once again the value of Words after making a cheeky request to Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.

Ronan Keating.

David, a disc jockey with South Tyneside Hospital Radio, contacted the Irish star via Magic 105.4 FM, where he hosts the breakfast show, to see if he would record a festive jingle for patients and staff at the South Shields hospital.

Keating, whose hits with the group include Words and When You Say Nothing At All, quickly obliged.

David, 26, from Jarrow, said: “I sent a message to Steve Parkinson, the group programme director at Bauer Radio, which owns Magic, asking to see if he could help and just a few hours later up popped a reply email.

“It featured Ronan Keating wishing our listeners all the very best in a series of voice-overs that he had personally recorded immediately after his breakfast show.

“Ronan is a big star and to reply so quickly made it really special.

“I was so surprised to see the message arriving back so promptly.

“The voice pieces from Ronan will give a huge lift to people listening to South Tyneside Hospital Radio over the Christmas period.

“I also want to thank Steve Parkinson for setting it all up over at Bauer Media for us.”

South Tyneside Hospital Radio chairman Ron Cameron said: “We are all really thrilled to receive such great support from Ronan and Steve.

“We have a series of special programmes going out this December and having Ronan’s personal messages going out on air will make it that extra special.

“We take pride in our heritage as we have produced people from our studios that have made a career via the station.

“Steve Furnell, from Metro Radio’s breakfast show, is one that started on air with us here.

“Steve, will be returning to host a special Christmas Day show with David Johnson later this month.

“It will be lovely to have Ronan flowing through the programming too.

“Ronan is hugely popular on South Tyneside Hospital Radio and his songs will be playing out of our speakers at Christmas. We just want to say a big thank you for the backing.”