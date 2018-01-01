Bradley Lowery Foundation appeals for donations to make holiday home dream come true in New Year

The Bradley Lowery Foundation hope 2018 will be the year they fulfil their dream of creating a holiday home for poorly youngsters.

The foundation was set up in memory of the inspirational six-year-old who sadly lost his battle to cancer neuroblastoma in July.

Gemma Lowery has set up charity the Bradley Lowery Foundation in memory of her son.

It aims to keep the Blackhall youngster’s legacy alive by helping other sick children in his name.

And now the foundation has expressed hopes that they will be able to build a holiday home for youngsters undergoing treatment in New Year.

The charity is hoping that people will dig deep to help them make their dream come true.

Fundraising coordinator and family friend Lynn Murphy said they would love to have the home built by the end of the 2018, but admitted that details still need to be finalised.

Lynn said: “We have also been receiving offers from various building suppliers and people offering to help with the home.

“We have not got a fixed price on how much it will cost yet, or when it will be built, but it we would like to have it built by the end of 2018 - in an ideal world.

“But at the moment we are still negotiating things and if anyone wants to get involved in fundraising or to help we would be grateful if they could contact us directly by emailing the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

“As a Foundation we don’t have an overall target, it is more about helping the children we support to reach their own targets - be it fundraising or equipment.

“But we rely on the support from the general public who help us be able to do what we are doing for children.”

The family said they are open to have the home in various locations - but said their connection to Scarborough means that it remains a firm favourite.

Bradley’s mum Gemma Lowery said the Yorkshire coastal town holds a special place in her heart as the location where little Bradley Lowery had his last holiday.

Gemma said it was at a holiday home in Scarborough where the family made many memories together.

She said: “Scarborough is so special to us as it was the last holiday we had before Bradley passed away.

“He had an amazing time and we made so many beautiful memories there, so it is a very special place to us.

“We know how important it is to have a holiday home for families to go and have family time together away from their normal routine and hospital appointments.”

If you are able to help the foundation, please email: bradleylowerysfight@gmail.com

Specially designed Sunderland AFC shirts, which raise money for the foundation, are still on sale at the Black Cats’ club shop, or via www.safcstore.com

Donations can be made to the foundation by texting Brad18 to 70070.

For more information on the Bradley Lowery Foundation visit: https://bradleylowerysfight.org.uk