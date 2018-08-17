Bradley Lowery Foundation hits back at online trolls criticising charity's work

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has taken to Facebook to defend itself against trolls "starting rumours" about the charity's work and aims.

The organisation was set up in honour of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who lost his fight with terminal neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017.

Bradley's family and friends launched the foundation following his death, with the aim of offering support, advice and encouragement to families undertaking their own fundraising campaigns for children's medical treatment and other equipment.

Lynn Murphy, co-founder of the charity, posted on the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, because "all the hard work we do to try and support families is coming into question. AGAIN".

In the lengthy post, Lynn, a family friend, explained how and why the foundation was set up, and the work it has undertaken since its start. She also praised Gemma Lowery, Bradley's mum, for the work she does in supporting other families going through a difficult time.

Gemma Lowery with campaign manager Lynne Murphy and players from left Lee Cattermole, John O'Shea and Duncan Watmore.

She said: "Let me get one thing straight to anyone reading this, losing a child is the worst possible pain anyone can ever go through, no one and I mean no one, is living a life of luxury!

"Each day for Gemma, Carl and Kieran is struggle, but what does Gemma do, she gets up and helps support other families in the hope they never have to feel the pain her family are going through. I am sick and tired of people thinking 'oh she’s on the telly, what a life' are you really jealous of a mam who had to cremate her child?

"We do not go out seeking children to help, families come to us and ask, not everyone wants or needs to fundraise, and only when they approach us, do we offer support."

Bradley and Gemma Lowery.

Lynn's post also touched on online rumours circulating on social media trying to "discredit" the foundation's work - and urged followers of the page and the charity's work to put any questions they have to them directly.

She also confirmed that the charity is in the process of completing its annual audit, after which accounts will be published in full. It is estimated that around £1.4million was raised in Bradley's name and that this money was gifted into the foundation by Gemma and Carl, Lynn added.

She continued: "People with common sense will know, we are regulated by the charity commission and everything we say/do is monitored for that very reason, we thought all this gossip would stop, but clearly people are still hell bent on putting people down.

"Do other charities get this much stick for trying to do good?"

Bradley on the pitch at the Stadium of Light.

Since its launch in 2017, the charity has helped raise awareness for a number of children and their families who are fundraising for support. Among them is Alfie Smith, from Hartlepool who has Cerebral Palsy and needed to raise thousands for surgery. The foundation also supported little Chloe Gray, from Sunderland, who is searching for a matching blood stem cell donor.

For more information, you can visit The Bradley Lowery Foundation website here.