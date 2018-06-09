Bradley Lowery's mum 'over the moon' after Jermain Defoe is awarded OBE

Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma has expressed her delight after Jermain Defoe was honoured for his charitable work.

The former Sunderland striker receives an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours and Gemma Lowery said she was 'over the moon' to see him recognised.

Writing on the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, she said: "Well, what can I say?

"I am absolutely over the moon that Jermain has received an OBE for all of his charitable work.

"Jermain and his family do lots of great work for children across the world - to be honoured in this way is fantastic for him.

"Of course, I’m biased. Jermain made my little boy so happy, and in turn, Brad made Jermain happy, and there is not enough thank you’s in the world I can give Jermain for that.

"We are are overjoyed that he has been recognised for being the kind man he is.

"Bradley will be so proud ❤️❤️❤️"

The bond between the striker and the Blackhall youngster touched hearts around the world.

Jermain Defoe said he was honoured to receive the award but would happily give it up to have Bradley back.