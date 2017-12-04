Bradley Lowery's mum set to appear on ITV's Loose Women

Gemma Lowery is set to appear on Loose Women this morning as she opens about her first Christmas without Bradley.

Bradley's mum has traveled to London to appear on the national show where she will talk about the tragic loss of her son, who died in July this year after a long battle with cancer neuroblastoma.

Gemma Lowery will also be talking about the work of The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in her son's name.

The brave six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery inspired people from across the world as they discovered his story through football.

On the ITV1 show, which is set to be aired at 12:30pm today, Gemma will also talk about how important it is to keep Bradley's legacy alive through The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Set up this year, thousands of pounds have been donated to the charity in Bradley's name with the aim of helping other sick children.

In a post on The Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page on Sunday, Gemma said: "Just arrived on London, on Loose Women tomorrow talking about my first Christmas without Bradley and the Foundation, tune in from 12:30pm ITV1 x"

