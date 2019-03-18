'Bradley would be so proud' - public backs fan's call to remember special Sunderland fan at Wembley

A cheeky six-year-old who was a huge supporter of Sunderland AFC will be remembered by the public as his team takes to the pitch at Wembley.

Bradley Lowery lost his fight to terminal neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017. His unwavering bravery and beautiful smile touched hearts around the world.

He was a mega SAFC fan, even acting as mascot for his club on a number of occasions, and he is still remembered every day by those who follow the team and many more.

It was the plea of fellow fan Kevin Ball, from South Shields, for punters to put their hands together on the sixth minute of Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy Final game in memory of Bradley Lowery.



The Black Cats will face Portsmouth FC in the match on Sunday, March 31. It kicks off at 2.30pm.

Fans from both sides of the footballing spectrum are backing Kevin's call for the match, with Pompey fans also pledging to show their support to the special little boy.

There has also been support for an 18th-minute applause in memory of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown, who was laid to rest in the city today.

He lost his life on February 24 following a stabbing. He was 18.

Here are some of your messages of support from social media:

Joel Upward: "Pompey fan here. I’m sure every fan on the blue half of Wembley will be applauding too."

David Jackson: "Yes brilliant I am so glad his mam is going to the game I have so much respect for her and her family."

Alex Roke: "Lovely gesture."

Rose Collings: "He is well missed with his smiling face RIP little one."

Louise Robertson: "I will be applauding."

Laura Barrs: "Yes this would be great also 18th minute applause for beautiful Connor Brown, should also happen."

Diane Cooper: "Definitely both of them 6th and 18th minute, I'm going to the game."

Violet Swann: "Brilliant idea Bradley would be so proud."

@SafcLamby on Twitter: "My five-year-old cried his eyes out when Bradley passed. Me and my two boys will do the minutes applause at Wembley."