'Bradley would be very proud of his mammy' - swell of support for Gemma Lowery after trolls criticise charity

The public has rallied around Gemma Lowery and urged her to keep going with her work for the foundation in her son's name.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up last year following the death of the little boy who touched thousands of hearts across the world. Six-year-old Bradley had terminal neuroblastoma cancer, and his family vowed to keep his memory alive by working to help other children and families affected by illness.

Gemma Lowery at the first Bradley Lowery Foundation ball.

Related Bradley Lowery Foundation hits back at online trolls criticising charity's work

A post on the charity's Facebook page last week addressed "rumours" posted on social media about the sort of work carried out by the foundation and how donated money has been used.

Lynn Murphy co-founder of the charity and family friend, defended the organisation and Gemma Lowery, who has dedicated her time to supporting other families while she is grieving.

Despite being "upset" about the rumours, Gemma then took to the page herself to confirm her work would continue. She also thanked everyone for their kind words and messages of support, adding: "The amount of supporting messages and comments is what is making me more determined now."

Mother and son at Bradley's sixth birthday party.

More: 20 messages of support for the Bradley Lowery Foundation

Here are some more of your messages to Gemma on social media:

Violet Swann: "You are doing an amazing job Gemma ignore those that are trying to put you down."

Jillian Evans: "Remember the support you got the day of Brad's funeral Gemma, he was a beloved little boy and ignore the haters it's a pity they don't have anything better to do."

Debbie Leighton: "We [are] all behind you keep up the good work, your angel watching over you."

Katrina Louise Croft: "Keep up the fab work."

Read more: Gemma Lowery vows to continue charity work in memory of son Bradley after public's support

Mark Moore: "Absolutely keep going. You’re the most amazing person I’ve seen. I cried and cried, Lord knows how you have remained so strong. A true inspiration and so was Bradley."

Violet Webster: "You're doing [a] good job and keeping Bradley's memory alive good on you and your family."

Therese Allen: "There are some nasty people out there Gemma. You are doing an amazing job and Bradley would be very proud of his mammy."

Mags Cass: "Keep going Gemma. Bradley was a fighter he got that from you."

Jan Lee: "You are an amazing, lovely young woman, greatly admired, don’t let these moronic idiots get to you. Keep up the marvellous work that you do in memory of your beautiful son."

Sylvia Weetman: "Keep up the good work Gemma you are helping so many poorly children Bradley will be looking down on you he will live on through your good work."

Sarah Welsh: "This woman is amazing I don’t know how anyone could say such nasty things about her ... she’s lost her beautiful boy and because of that she’s trying to help other families which I think is totally overwhelming."

Dave Richardson: "Take no notice of them Gemma. Little Brad is watching you from his stadium in the sky."

Julie Cheal: "You are amazing, don't let anyone knock you down."