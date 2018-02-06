Break-in at South Shields Football Club's Mariners Park

South Shields Football Club is appealing for help in tracing a burglar who broke into the club's ground early this morning.

A man broke into two kiosks at the club's Mariners Park ground, as well as an upstairs function room, at about 4.30am.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning at Mariners Park.

Police are investigating after items were taken and damage was caused to doors and lights.

The club released CCTV images of a man seen in the ground at the time the burglary took place.

The Mariners' operations director, Rachel Sarginson, says all at the Evo-Stik North Division club are 'saddened' by the incident.

She said: "Although nothing of substantial value was taken, we are saddened by this incident and would welcome any assistance in finding the person responsible.

One of the CCTV images released by the club.

"They have caused damage to the ground of a non-league club which is simply trying to progress as far as it possibly can for the people of the town.

"It's a real shame that anyone would think such behaviour is acceptable."

The club is encouraging anyone who may be able to identify the person in the CCTV pictures to call them on 0191 454 7800.

Miss Sarginson added: "The burglar took some items from one of the kiosks before going onto the balcony.

"He pulled a spotlight from the wall and swung it through the patio doors to gain entry to the clubhouse, before running back out.

"We really hope that the person responsible can be caught."

Anyone with information can also contact police on the non-emergency number 101.