Britain’s Got Talent stars heading to South Shields theatre

Two acts from Britain’s Got Talent are coming to South Tyneside.

The Jive Aces are performing The Customs House, South Shields, tomorrow and comedian and impressionist Cal Halbert will be on stage on February 17.

Cal Halbert

The Jive Aces reached the semi-finals of the ITV talent competition in 2012 and have since toured extensively, performing in more than 30 countries.

Hailed as the UK’s No. 1 jive and swing band, the rockabilly group actually formed in 1989 in Essex and their first taste of TV stardom came when they won BBC’s Opportunity Knocks.

They performed their version of The Jungle Book classic I Wanna Be Like You on the show and even managed to put a smile on notoriously grumpy judge Simon Cowell’s face.

He told them: “Absolutely brilliant. That really put me in a good mood.”

They will kick off their Jump, Jive & Wail show to the theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets are from £15.

They will be joined by jazz and swing musician Miss Amy Baker.

The second BGT act to appear this month is comedian and impressionist Cal Halbert – one half of The Mimic Men, alongside writer, actor, comedian and BBC Radio Newcastle presenter, Alfie Joey.

Cal’s variety show is an evening of songs, magic, impressions, comedy and dance numbers in the style of Tonight at the London Palladium.

Cal, who recently made his panto debut in The Lambton Worm at The Customs House, said: “I’m really excited to be returning for this one-man variety show, well, loosely a one-man variety show. I’ve got my mate Alfie Joey coming down to sing a song with me.

That show starts at 8pm on February 17, with tickets priced £10. Contact the box office on 454 1234 or visit www.customshosue.co.uk.