British womenswear retailer Sosandar set to open its first North East store

A new fashion retailer is coming to the Metrocentre.

The Metrocentre Partnership has announced that Sosandar, a British womenswear brand, is coming to the Metrocentre, in Gateshead.

The shop, which will be based in the shopping centre’s upper Platinum Mall, will be the first from Sosandar to open in the North East.

Sosandar has signed for a 2,047 sq ft unit that sits in the heart of Metrocentre, alongside other highly regarded womenswear brands such as Phase Eight and Hobbs.

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead. | Google Maps

Bosses have said that the new store is expected to open in October, bringing its feminine and chic aesthetic to the Metrocentre by stocking a wide range of womenswear and accessories.

The focus of the brand, which is one of the fastest growing in the UK, is to provide a fashion-forward, affordable and high-quality selection of staple pieces that have been designed for longevity.

Sosandar’s new Metrocentre store will be the company’s third physical standalone shop, having previously only sold online and through the likes of NEXT and M&S.

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, has welcomed Sosandar to the Gateshead shopping centre.

He commented: “Sosandar’s arrival at Metrocentre for one of their first physical stores, and first in the region, is fantastic news and reflective of the destination’s dominance in the North East and strength in the UK as a whole.

“We are dedicated to delivering highly sought-after brands that will appeal to our loyal customer base. Sosandar is just that, and a natural fit within Platinum Mall, and we look forward to seeing their store open in the Autumn.”

Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Co-CEOs at Sosandar, have expressed their joy at being able to debut the brand in the North East with the new Metrocentre store.

They added: “We are pleased to announce the third location for our Sosandar stores.

“We have a strict criteria of opening stores in top tier, thriving locations where Sosandar customers over-index, and Metrocentre ticks all these boxes.

Sosandar, one of the fastest growing fashion brands in the UK, is coming to the Metrocentre. | Other 3rd Party

“Metrocentre has a reputation for hosting a versatile range of fashion retailers and we look forward to the official opening of our store in the coming months.”

The opening of Sosandar follows news the Mediterranean-inspired fashion retailer, Mango, is set to join Metrocentre’s Lower Red Mall later this year.