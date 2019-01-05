Budding photographer works hard on hobby in grandmother’s memory

A youngster has kickstarted his photography career thanks to a £50 gift left in his grandmother’s will.

Tyler Lopes, from Hebburn, found a love of taking pictures 18-months ago after he was allowed to capture images on his mum Kelly’s phone.

Tyler Lopes new camera and picture sales in memory of grandmother

He later moved onto using a digital camera and, following the death of his grandmother Ruth Lone in January, he invested the £50 left in her will to help turn some of his images into gifts.

Using the money he raised by selling items including keyrings, cups and prints, to family and friends he has been able to upgrade his camera and buy new lenses.

The 12-year-old, from has already taken part in a photography course at Newcastle College and hopes to do A-Levels in the subject when he’s older.

Now, he has set his sights on one day owning a Lamborghini with money he makes through selling his images.

He has set himself a mission to raise enough money for a Lambourghini by the time he is 17. Kelly Lopes

His mum Kelly said: “He used to take photos of his grandmother all the time. She had dementia and when her health worsened, he would sit with her and show her the photos he’d taken of her.

“He started off taking photos on my phone, then he bought a digital camera. When he was given the £50, he said he wanted to sue it to make as much money as he could so he could buy a better camera.

“He was selling keyrings to family members then went on to sell mugs and other items.

“Tyler absolutely loves photography and he is doing really well.

One of Tyler's images

“He has set himself a mission to raise enough money for a Lamborghini by the time he is 17.”

Tyler, who has taken pictures of wildlife and landmarks across South Tyneside, has created his own Facebook page to showcase his images and the gifts he makes.

To see his images visit Tyler’s Mission on Facebook

Robin captured on camera by Tyler