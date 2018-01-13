Building society steps in to help fund new equipment for men’s group

A men’s group which uses woodwork to help combat loneliness and depression is now fully tooled up thanks to a four-figure donation from a North East building society.

Men In Sheds South Tyneside provides a workshop where skilled and unskilled men can come together to work on community projects and talk about what’s on their minds.

The group, which is based in Hutton Street, Boldon Colliery, has been using second hand tools, but now - thanks to a £2,571 donation from Newcastle Building Society’s Community Fund - they have been able to buy new tools including a scroll saw, woodturning lathe, a Brad point drill set and a Bosch combi drill.

The grant has also covered the cost of a new dust extractor.

Ann Newham, Newcastle Building Society’s South Shields branch manager, said: “This is a fantastic project that has clear benefits for people living across our community, and helps to tackle the growing problem of social isolation among older people who might otherwise not see anyone for days at a time.”

The group meets weekdays 10am until 3pm and currently has 23 members.

William Jeromson says: “The time we share together, whether working on a new piece of furniture, talking about different parts of our lives or simply chatting over a cup of tea, is really valuable to all of us, and the fellowship the group offers has made a big difference to the lives of many of our members.

“The savings that we have wouldn’t have gone anywhere near covering the cost of all these new tools, and they would have been out of our reach if it hadn’t been for the Society’s generous support.”