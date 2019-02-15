Burnt-out car blocks underpass in South Shields - investigation launched

A burnt out car which blocked an underpass in South Tyneside has sparked a police probe.

The vehicle, a black Vauxhall Frontera, was found on fire after being dumped on the old mineral line near to Biddick Hall Drive, South Shields.

Car found alight in the underpass in South Shields

The alarm was raised at just after midnight on Thursday with two crews from South Shields Fire Station attending.

Firefighters battled with the blaze for around an hour and 40 minutes using a hose reel and breathing apparatus.

Yesterday morning, the burnt-out shell of the vehicle was seen by walkers, under the bridge which carries the John Reid Road over the footpath. One man said: “I was walking past and saw it. It wasn’t there the previous night.

“It’s actually worrying this has happened where it has, as it could have had an impact on the structure of the bridge.

It doesn’t look as though there is any damage done to the roof of the bridge, but something like this could have been so dangerous. Walker

“It doesn’t look as though there is any damage done to the roof of the bridge, but something like this could have been so dangerous.

“This is the second time, something like his has happened. There was a car burnt out on Temple Park, a few days ago.

Another man said: “I saw it when I went past. I phoned the police to let them know as I wasn’t sure if they were aware of it.

“There was nothing to suggest any of the authorities knew about it.”

The charred remains of the vehicle blocked the pathway under the bridge which takes people from Bruce Close, in Whiteleas, or Shaw Avenue in Biddick Hall, to Biddick Hall Drive.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called last night just before midnight to the Whiteleas roundabout near to the John Reid Road.

“Two appliances from South Shields attended.

“A car was located in the subway. The vehicle was 100% destroyed by fire.

“The crews left the scene at 1.40am.”

Police also attended an have launched inquiries into the blaze. It is understood the fire caused no structural damage to the bridge.

A spokesman for the police said: “At about 00.15am on Thursday February 14, police received a report of a vehicle on fire in South Shields near Biddick Hall drive.

“Emergency services attended after a black Vauxhall Frontera was found alight.

“The fire was extinguished and the vehicle is waiting to be recovered.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the fire.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.