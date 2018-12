A broken down bus is causing problems for motorists in the centre of Jarrow.

The bus is blocking Albert Road prior to the roundabout coming into the town centre.

Police have also closed Ellison Street between the A185 roundabout and Station Road because of safety concerns over the vehicle's location.

Buses to and from Park Road and Albert Road from the bus station are diverted around the Jarrow loop of Chaytor Street, Curlew Road, Priory Road and the A185 in both directions.