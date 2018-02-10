Bus firm’s post-Christmas boost for cancer charity

Staff at bus operator Stagecoach North East in South Shields have been spreading some late festive cheer after raising £3,500 for charity with their annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

During December, bus drivers swapped their uniforms for festive costumes in a bid to raise funds for cancer support charity CLIC Sargent, which has been supported by the depot over the years set up in memory of nine-year-old Jack Leggett from South Tyneside.

Thanks to the incredible generosity from passengers, £3,121 was collected throughout December, with the people of South Tynside digging deep into their pockets and the bus company boosting the monies raised to £3,500.

CLIC Sargent is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families, and provides clinical, practical, financial and emotional support.

Jack died from a brain tumour in 2013.

Showing his support for the eighth year, veteran bus driver Kenny Ramsey from South Shields was one of the drivers who took part. He handed over the cheque to the charity alongside Jack’s Grandad, David Young, and mother, Susan Clarkson.

Kenny, who has been a driver for 45 years, said: “CLIC Sargent is a wonderful cause working so hard in our local community and we are very proud to have helped again this year.

“Everyone loves Santa Claus and I think it has become a part of the build up to Christmas in the community. It’s just good fun and certainly gives a great atmosphere on the buses.”

He added: “I really want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us, including Stagecoach and Lee Hughes from the Red Hackle pub, as it is their generosity that makes the difference.”