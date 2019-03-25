Bus travel is just the ticket say 90% of Stagecoach passengers

Nine in 10 Stagecoach North East bus customers in Tyne and Wear are satisfied with their journeys, according to independent research by a consumer watchdog.

The research from Transport Focus found that 80% of Stagecoach passengers were very or fairly satisfied with the punctuality of their bus, and increase of 8% from 2017.

Stagecoach has said that 90% of its passengers are satisfied with the service.

While and 77% thought their journey was value for money, compared to 72% in 2017.

The average satisfaction with value for money for Stagecoach customers in 2018 was 65%, and punctuality at 75%, with Tyne and Wear well above.

The national picture showed that nine in ten Stagecoach bus customers across England are satisfied with their journeys.

The results follow continued significant investment by Stagecoach in new low emissions buses and new technology including contactless payments.

Steve Walker, Stagecoach North East managing director, said: “These independent results show we are continuing to deliver a consistently high-quality service for our customers in Tyne and Wear and are a fantastic endorsement of the hard work of our employees across the region every day.

“We are working hard, in partnership with other operators and local authority partners to provide easier, more affordable and better joined up journeys but we know there is more work required to deliver even better services for our customers.

“To match the industry’s efforts, we desperately need tougher action from local authorities to address the impact of car congestion which is damaging local air quality, slowing bus journey speeds, holding back our economy, and pushing up the cost of transport for local people and can negatively impact the perception of the value of bus travel.

"Tackling this huge issue will open the doors for a cleaner city and allow bus travel to flourish.”