Buses cancelled as snow continues to cause chaos

Buses have been cancelled as heavy snowfall continues to cause problems on roads in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Transport provider Stagecoach North East has said that because of the conditions, there will be no buses "for the forseeable future" although this will be monitored.

The service tweeted: "Regretfully due to horrendous road conditions in South Tyneside and Sunderland no services will operate for the foreseeable future, conditions will be checked continuously and as soon as we feel it is safe to do so services will resume."

It later tweeted: "Due to the extremely dangerous road/icey conditions and visability all Sunderland svc's are returning to the depot until further notice."

The busy A1 road has now been closed between Scotch Corner and Catterick after a HGV jackknifed, according to Durham Road Policing Unit.

An amber severe weather warning remains in place for the North East region from the Met Office.

Heavy snow has fallen across the North East again overnight.

Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday leading to some significant accumulations developing.

Forecasters say some roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

Some rural communities might be cut off for several days.

Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur.

The Metro system has said at this stage that all trains are running but some delays have been caused due to the weather.

The service tweeted: "Trains are running to all destinations, there are some delays caused by the weather.

"Please leave extra time for your journey."

Sunderland City Council said gritters had been out in force overnight.

The authority tweeted: "Our gritters are working on keeping priority A routes clear, but with the wind now picking up, snow is being blown onto roads in exposed areas and is beginning to settle on B routes.

"Please take extra care and only travel if you absolutely have to."