Buses diverted in South Shields due to 'police incident' - reports
Northumbria Police officers are reported to be at the scene of an incident in the Whiteleas area of South Shields.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 8:20 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 8:24 pm
A member of the public told the Gazette that there was a “surreal” police presence in the area, while a spokesman for the force confirmed that an incident was “ongoing”.
Go North East said on Twitter that the incident was having an impact on its services, and added: “Service 5 is unable to serve Whiteleas Shops whilst Northumbria Police deal with an incident.”