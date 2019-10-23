Buses diverted in South Shields due to 'police incident' - reports

Northumbria Police officers are reported to be at the scene of an incident in the Whiteleas area of South Shields.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 8:20 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 8:24 pm
There are reports of an ongoing police incident in Whiteleas, South Shields. Picture: PA.

A member of the public told the Gazette that there was a “surreal” police presence in the area, while a spokesman for the force confirmed that an incident was “ongoing”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Go North East said on Twitter that the incident was having an impact on its services, and added: “Service 5 is unable to serve Whiteleas Shops whilst Northumbria Police deal with an incident.”