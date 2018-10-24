10 of the best curry houses in South Shields according to Trip Advisor

From Ocean Road and beyond, the people of South Shields are spoilt for choice when it comes to craving a curry house meal.

South Tyneside has a wide array of places which serve a delicious variety of delicious curry cuisine, but according to TripAdvisor, which of these are the best? Get in touch and let us know your favourite!

Spice One - South Avenue

Making a name for itself among discerning diners in the North East - let alone South Shields - Spice One is a unique experience accompanied by the finest ingredients with an exquisite blend of aromatic and delicate herbs and spices.

There is an option to explore its menu further, choosing from seafood dishes to exotic meat dishes to vegetarian specialities.

One happy reviewer said: "Have used the takeaway service for years and wouldn't go anywhere else. Great quality food and a huge selection."

Spice Garden - Ocean Road

Voted Curry House of the Year 2018 and 2016 by readers of the Shields Gazette who voted when we asked them to choose their favourite curry restaurant.

Spice Garden was heavily-praised for its fresh and innovative dishes and excellent customer service, as described by one reviewer who recommended it.

"The staff is attentive and helpful. There's always a welcoming atmosphere and every dish is served with a smile.

"The curries are always freshly made (I would recommend the Hariali) it’s also reasonably priced.

"I love coming here and I would highly recommend the ‘Spice Garden’.

Cafe India - Ocean Road

Runner-up behind the 2018 Curry House winner, Cafe India caters for anyone, with one reviewer calling it their "best curry in years".

"Adult family group of 6 on a Saturday night, we loved our curries, all served with excellent side dishes by attentive and friendly staff." They said.

"Very good food and excellent value. Wish we were nearer but we will come back next visit!"

Radhuni - Ocean Road

Named 2017 Curry House of the Year by the Shields Gazette, the menu was designed after several years of research.

At Radhuni, you are assured of a warm, friendly, personalised service with a smile. Each delicious meal – prepared with pride and served with care – is of the highest quality and yet reasonably priced.

"We ended up here as our usual haunt was busy....what a find," said one reviewer.

"The food service and ambience was second to none. Cant fault anything and we will definitely be back. Sunday set menu...fabulous curries."

LaSun - Dean Road

On its website, LaSun says its mission is to raise the bar higher, and break the clichés that surround Indian cuisine of over-spiced, over-seasoned and over-oiled flavours.

And it seems to be sticking to its word, as one reviewer wrote: "We've been to a number of "recommended" curry houses on Curry Row, aka Ocean Road, and this one, a bit further out, beats the lot of them and is worth the walk!"

Monsoon Indian Cuisine - Ocean Road

A restaurant serving the finest Indian delicacies, with service and surroundings to match.

One reviewer said: "Went here with friends Saturday night - first time at this restaurant. A very pleasant interior and, very good staff.

"We had a variety of starters and main courses and all were of very good standard.

"A calm atmosphere with staff who didn't hurry us. In particular, the prices are very reasonable for the high standards set. We will definitely return."

Zeera - Ocean Road

Listed on its website as award-winning, it's a family-feel restaurant that attracts discerning diners from across the region.

Unique with its Bollywood-style dining areas, Zeera promises sumptuous Indian dishes which blend ethnic cuisine with a modern and progressive presentational twist.

One reviewer was left impressed with its "beautiful decor, excellent staff - and the food is amazing."

He added: "Never had a bad meal here. Went on a Tuesday evening and the restaurant was still quite busy which is a sign of a good find!"

Tandoori International - Ocean Road

Recently refurbished, Tandoori International values its guests, having been a family-run business in South Shields for over 30 years.

It prides itself on enviable reputation by providing freshly prepared exquisite dishes, and based on the reviewers, their diners have not left disappointed.

"Excellent food service and surroundings," said one happy diner. "Couldn't fault it. Simple thing like the naan bread was exceptional."

The Raj - Burrow Street

"One of the best-known Indian restaurants in South Shields and loved by residents and tourists alike since 1994," says The Raj website.

It says its staff is carefully selected, not only for their expert knowledge of the dishes but for their attitude towards customer care, cleanliness and the preparation and presentation of dishes.

One reviewer said: "Along with my partner we visited the Raj and boy are we glad we did" before going on to say "I think we've found the perfect fit."

Star Of India - Ocean Road

This reviewer hadn't been to the Star of India in some time - and they didn't regret going back.

"Haven’t been here in years so decided to give it a try again and we weren’t disappointed," they said.

"The onion bhajis are large, so tasty. The chicken purees are very large and beautiful. We all got different curries which were full of flavour.

"The portions are huge though, so there was a lot of waste unfortunately. The garlic nan is quite small but very thick and tasty. Way enough because of large portions.

"The restaurant has nice decor and is clean. The service was excellent. Very friendly and attentive. Can’t be faulted. A very enjoyable dining experience. Highly recommended!!!"