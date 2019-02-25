20 new jobs for South Shields as discount store One Below opens in King Street

New discount store One Below is set to open one of its first stores in South Shields this week.

The bargain shop - which sells all items for £1 or less - will open up in the former Poundworld unit in King Street at 12pm on Friday.

One Below will stock 5,000 products for £1 or less including a wide range of high street brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

It will also offer bargains across a number of departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware and crafts.

20 new retail jobs have been created for the store in full and part-time positions in management and sales roles.

To mark One Below’s launch on Friday, store opening celebrations will take place throughout the opening weekend.

Goody bags will be handed to the first 100 customers, filled with a selection of gifts worth £25. Balloons and confectionery will also be given throughout the day to shoppers.

One Below is being independently financed and launched by Yorkshire father and son entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The businessmen from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital.

One Below plans to open more stores in the North East this year, creating more retail jobs, but locations are yet to be confirmed.

Christopher Edwards, managing director of One Below Retail Limited, said: "We’re proud to be launching on of our first One Below stores in South Shields.

"One Below will be the only name on the high street offering everything it sells for either £1 only or even less than a pound with branded, quality products costing as little as 29p.

"It's come full circle for us, as we are breathing new life in to the ex-Poundworld store, that was forced to close when the new owners of the business, TPG Capital, sent the business in to administration in 2018.

"We still believe in the British high street and there is a place for convenient local stores that work hard to bring stand out savings to local shoppers, giving them a reason to take advantage of value that they won’t find online.

"We hope that local shoppers will like our unique concept and we look forward to helping them to save on a variety of their favourite products.