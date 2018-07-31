62 takeaways in South Tyneside with a five-star food hygiene rating

These are all 62 of the takeaways in South Tyneside with five-star food hygiene ratings.

These takeaways have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

*How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

*The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

*How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of July 31, 2018.

For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website here.



Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):

Billy's Fish and Chips, 18 Horsley Hill Square,South Shields, NE34 7HQ - rated 5 on October 27, 2017

Billy's Golden Fish & Chips, 31 Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 4LZ - rated 5 on February 20, 2018

Bon Appetit, 101 Wenlock Road, South Shields, NE34 9BD - rated 5 on March 23, 2018

Codfellas, 62 Stanhope Road, Jarrow, NE32 3UB - rated 5 on November 17, 2017

Crazy Golf Kiosk, A Sheeran, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD - rated 5 on December 26, 2017

Daniela' s Fish Bar, 58 Front Street, East Boldon, NE36 0SH - rated 5 on February 26, 2018

Delicious, 72 Laygate, South Shields, NE33 5DX - rated 5 on September 20, 2017

Delicious City, 44-46 Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE32 3HX - rated 5 on June 26, 2018

Domino's Pizza, 367-369 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 7LZ - rated 5 on April 19, 2017

Donatellos, 101 Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 1NU - rated 5 on March 15, 2018

Fast Fry, 92 Hindmarch Drive, West Boldon, NE36 0HE - rated 5 on May 15, 2018

Food2Go, 3 Grange Road, Jarrow, NE32 3JY - rated 5 on December 20, 2016

Gills Golden Fish And Chips, 359 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 7LZ - rated 5 on February 14, 2018

Grannys Kitchen, 40 Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 4NA - rated 5 on March 9, 2018

Green Lane Fisheries, 250 Green Lane, South Shields, NE34 0TE - rated 5 on March 5, 2018

Guy's Chinese Takeaway, 196A Green Lane, South Shields, NE34 0TQ - rated 5 on March 29, 2018

H S & K K Gill, G S & H S Gill 44 Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4B - rated 5 on March 21, 2018

Hollies, 57 Cambridge Avenue, Hebburn, NE31 2RT - rated 5 on November 29, 2017

Hot N Tasty, 325-327 Laygate, South Shields, NE33 4JB - rated 5 on March 5, 2018

Huffkins Ltd, 25 East Smithy Street, South Shields, NE33 1BT - rated 5 on February 10, 2017

Karls Golden Fry, 30 North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR - rated 5 on October 24, 2017

Lasun Indian Cuisine, 50 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4DZ - rated 5 on April 27, 2018

Log Cabin Fisheries, Ocean Beach Amusement Park Site 61a, South Promenade, South Shields, NE33 2LD - rated 5 on July 29, 2016

Lucky Chinese, 85 Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 1NU - rated 5 on January 26, 2018

Madasafish, M & Ms Fisheries, 13 North Guards, Whitburn, SR6 7EJ - rated 5 on February 22, 2018

Made 4 U, 214A South Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5HL - rated 5 on June 13, 2018

Mardi Gras, 24 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 3PT - rated 5 on March 20, 2018

Marios Pizza House, 7 Stanhope Parade, South Shields, NE33 4BA - rated 5 on April 24, 2017

Milan Take-away, 72-74 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JD - rated 5 on March 8, 2018

Paul's Fish Grill, 303 Albert Road, Jarrow, NE32 5JU - rated 5 on June 16, 2017

Piccolo Food House, 323 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 7LZ - rated 5 on March 14, 2018

Pizza Cottage, 74 Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE32 3HX - rated 5 on May 23, 2018

Pizza Hut, 252 Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6QY - rated 5 on March 15, 2018

Pizza Hut, Abingdon Way, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9PB - rated 5 on February 28, 2018

Raads Take-away, 8 Imeary Street, South Shields, NE33 4EG - rated 5 on March 14, 2017

Raw n Ready, Unit 315 Tedco Business Centre, Rolling Mill Road, Jarrow, NE32 3DT - rated 5 on January 19, 2018

Rice and Spice, 3 Binchester Street, South Shields, NE34 9AR - rated 5 on March 28, 2017

Shields Shawarma, 6 Chichester Road, South Shields, NE33 4AF - rated 5 on February 20, 2018

Silver Star Take Away, 12 Imeary Street, South Shields, NE33 4EG - rated 5 on February 22, 2018

Simons Take-away, 1 Tasmania Road, South Shields, NE34 9DX - rated 5 on November 29, 2017

Simply 2 Delicious, 201 Talbot Road, South Shields, NE34 0RF - rated 5 on May 24, 2016

Smiths Chippy, 108-110 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF - rated 5 on March 8, 2018

Southern Fried Chicken, 192 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ - rated 5 on August 2, 2016

Spice Station, 149-151 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PL - rated 5 on October 17, 2017

Subway, Leam Lane West, Boldon, NE10 8YB - rated 5 on February 10, 2017

Subway, 209 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PL - rated 5 on July 28, 2016

Subway, 6 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 3PT - rated 5 on March 26, 2018

Subway, 1 St James Mall, Hebburn, NE31 1LE - rated 5 on March 26, 2018

Susan's Deli, 3 North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR - rated 5 on October 30, 2017

Taj Balti Hut, 8 Hutton Street, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9LW - rated 5 on November 28, 2016

The Cakeaway, 66A Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4BS - rated 5 on June 7, 2016

The Crown of India, 214 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ - rated 5 on March 15, 2018

The Deli, 1 Tyne Terrace, South Shields, NE34 0NF - rated 5 on March 1, 2017

The Gold Lion, 97 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AY - rated 5 on January 8, 2018

The Golden Chippy, 511 Stanhope Road, South Shields, NE33 4QX - rated 5 on October 18, 2017

The Hot Stop, M I Dickson Ltd, Heddon Way, South Shields, NE34 0NT

The Readhead Fish Bar, 1 Readhead Avenue, South Shields, NE33 3AW - rated 5 on March 31, 2017

Tony's Golden Fish & Chips, 93-95 Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, NE32 4BB - rated 5 on February 19, 2018

Top Fellas, 156 Hedgeley Road, Hebburn, NE31 1HE - rated 5 on March 19, 2018

Turkuaz, 67-69 Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0AR - rated 5 on November 28, 2017

Wing Wah, 85 Lake Avenue, South Shields, NE34 7AY - rated 5 on March 6, 2018

Wonderful Wok, 122 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AW - rated 5 on March 20, 2017