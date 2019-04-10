Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home could get green light today

Plans to build a holiday home for sick children being by the family Bradley Lowery have got the backing of Scarborough Council planning officers.

Six-year-old Bradley died in July 2017 having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old.

One of his last family holidays was to Scarborough and now his charity, the Bradley Lowery Foundation, wants to build a holiday home there on land gifted to it by the borough council.

Bradley Lowery House, on land off Burniston Road, would allow other sick children and their families to enjoy a break in the seaside town.

The plans are due to go before Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee today and have been recommended for approval.

There has been one objection, from the Scalby and Newby Village Trust, which, although supportive of the scheme, has concerns about the look of the building.

However, council planning officers said “the public benefits derived from the scheme outweigh the degree of harm caused” by allowing the building to be built outside of permitted development limits in the open countryside.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation said the house would bring joy to families.

In the supporting documents submitted to the council, it stated: “This important facility is conceived as a new holiday-home typology for families who have children with life-threatening, shortening or compromising medical conditions.

“The house accommodates the extended family and friends of the sick child so that they can collectively have a luxury holiday in a state-of-the-art facility.”

The five-bedroom house, which will sit on land formerly part of the Scalby Manor Estate, will also include a gym and sauna along with a barbecue terrace.

The planning document adds that Scarborough was Bradley’s “favourite place to visit” and that funding for the home has come from a number of sources including football clubs Sunderland, for whom Bradley was a mascot, and Premier League side Everton.

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service