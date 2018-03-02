'Business as usual' as homes across North East remain with power

Northern Powergrid insists it's 'business as usual' as work continues to ensure homes across the North East remain with power.

The company, which is responsible for the network that provides electricity to 3.9million homes, says fault numbers are at normal levels.

Just 16 customers across the North East were left without power overnight, according to Northern Powergrid, despite the severe weather conditions experienced over recent days.

Those without power are expected to be back on supply later today.

Rod Gardner, head of network operations at Northern Powergrid, said: “Our network has continued to perform well with fault numbers remaining at business as usual levels with just a handful of customers remaining off supply overnight.

"Our people continue to make every effort to restore supplies as soon as possible where customers are affected and provide advice, updates and support – particularly to those who have had a longer duration power cut as a result of the weather hampering our repair efforts.

“Our 4x4s and specialist access vehicles continue to play a key role in helping us get to difficult locations and restore supplies as soon as we can.

"Our people have remained committed throughout, working hard and being there for our customers when they need us most, and we thank those customers affected for their patience and understanding.”

“We do understand the importance of keeping you updated if you are without power.

"With that in mind we continue to keep our customers informed through our online power cut map, social media and 24/7 contact centre advisors who can be contacted by dialling 105.

"We have also ensured that any non-emergency planned works remain suspended, that will continue over the weekend until the current conditions have improved and customers have had a chance to recover from what has been a testing week.

“We have seen some stronger winds over the last 24 hours, in addition to the snow and freezing temperatures, which are expected to continue throughout today.

"As a result we will continue to monitor the weather closely today and over the weekend and, through our well-established resilience plans, our people remain ready to respond if the weather causes disruption to our network and customers.”

Advice and tips issued by Northern Powergrid for anyone who suffers a power cut are:

- Bookmark Northern Powergrid’s online power cut map and reporting service on your mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

- Have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105 - the free national power cut phone line, easily accessible.

- Turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard).

- Keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored.

- Keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles.

- Check on elderly or sick neighbours and relatives.

- Ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it.