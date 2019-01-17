Buy A Paper: How our campaign to support local newspapers took Twitter by storm

We can't thank you enough!

That is the message we want to tell our readers, businesses, advertiser, community leaders and many, many supporters who shouted out loud and proud about the many reasons we should #Buyapaper. Today we launched a social media drive to showcase all the reasons why local newspapers have a special place in their community. The #BuyAPaper campaign, launched by JPIMedia, made a splash on Twitter and even trended at the third-top spot across the UK. Social media was full of praise for what makes local newspapers unique, whether it's a campaign, in depth sports analysis, heartbreaking human interest, crime, the latest reports from court or raising awareness of a plight and championing a cause affecting your community. Your Shields Gazette is a vital source for the latest news on issues affecting you, and local papers across the country were picking up support as the online campaign reached a fever pitch. Many Twitter users shared images and videos - as #BuyAPaper gathered support up across the country. Here's how it unfolded.