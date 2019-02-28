Customer Service honour for Port of Tyne

Port of Tyne bosses are celebrating a significant first.

The business has become the first port to achieve The Institute of Customer Service’s ServiceMark Accreditation.

Port of Tyne

ServiceMark is an internationally recognised benchmark of an organisation’s achievement in customer service, and its commitment to upholding those standards.

The Port of Tyne joins hundreds of leading organisations across the country who have attained the standard following The Institute of Customer Service’s world-class model.

Steven Harrison, Chief Operating Officer, Port of Tyne said the honour was the result of hard work, dedication and team work.

“We are delighted that our dedicated commitment to our customers has been recognised by The Institute,” he said.

“This is a fantastic achievement on our journey to ensuing that we continue to provide the best possible support to customers.

“Thanks go to our entire team who have been part of a programme of activity to improve our processes and procedures and have shown passion and determination in delivering our value of providing excellent service.”

An independent survey of the Port’s customers indicated that their satisfaction index of 88 was well above the national UK average score of 71.8 for the transport sector in the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index.

Jo Causon, CEO, The Institute of Customer Service said the accreditation was well-deserved: “Congratulations to Port of Tyne for achieving the ServiceMark accreditation.

“By acting on the insights gained from customer and employee feedback as part of the accreditation, Port of Tyne remains in a strong position to deliver for their customers.

“In today’s challenging environment, Port of Tyne’s success shows that a sustained focus on improving the customer experience can make a real difference to business performance.”

Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Tyne, said: “The Port has embraced its customer service strategy and our customer satisfaction scores speak volumes.

“We are passionate about what we do, and we know that we are helping our customers to deliver great results,” he added.