Electricity firm’s safety warning to parents

Power firm bosses want parents to add safety to their youngsters’ Christmas list as thousands of pupils finish school for the festive break.

Northern Powergrid, the company that keeps the lights on across the North East, is calling on parents to help spread vital safety messages this festive season by talking to their children about the potential dangers of electricity.

The electricity distributor wants people to be aware that retrieving items yourself from substations or anywhere else on the network is extremely dangerous.

If someone spots anything potentially unsafe they must call the company’s 24-hour emergency contact centre team by dialing 105 and an engineering team will be sent out to help.

Geoff Earl, Northern Powergrid’s director of safety, health and environment, said the school holidays are a time when parents need to be particularly vigilant

He said: “Over the coming weeks thousands of children across the region will be out and about with friends and enjoying their new Christmas presents.

“It’s vital they know how to play safe and understand the dangers of climbing pylons or playing near overhead power lines and substations.

“We do understand how busy this time of year can be for everyone but a simple two-minute chat by parents is all it takes to remind their children about the potential hazards and ensure they know what to do if they accidentally kick their new football into a substation or spot something hanging from our power lines.”