Eventful year in prospect for South Shields firm

A South Tyneside events company is celebrating its continued success with plans to create more jobs.

JC Events, based at Trinity Green, South Shields, has built a national reputation as a one-stop shop offering creative solutions for events, conferences, themed dinners and balls and award ceremonies.

This is already shaping up to be a very exciting year and the fact that we will be creating new jobs reflects this. Jacqui Chapman

Since launching six years ago the company – which currently employs 10 staff – has built up an impressive client list.

It has worked with household names such as Greggs, Tesco Underwriting, the NHS, Peacocks, Crafters Companion and Lookers PLC, as well as others.

Closer to home, the firm has worked across the public sector and for a range of high-profile North East charities, including St Oswald’s Hospice, The Alan Shearer Foundation and Children North East.

Managing director Jacqui Chapman was the woman behind County Durham-based Spacecraft, which was responsible for producing memorable backdrops for many high-profile events across the North East and internationally .

In 2006, it was named Arts Council of England’s Best Cultural and Creative Business founded by a woman.

Now she has confirmed that JC Events’ growth should see around six new posts created in the coming year.

“Despite being in a very competitive marketplace we’ve not only continued to hold our own, but have achieved massive growth,” said Jacqui.

“It’s a combination of our expertise, our ability to come up with really creative and innovative solutions and our reputation which has helped us keep our existing clients but also continually win new business.”

Along with providing a whole range of audio visual services, JC Events also has its own manufacturing arm, which makes props or bespoke staging and exhibition shells to fit clients’ individual specifications.

Increased demand means the firm expects to increase its employee numbers by more than half over the next 12 months.

“What clients seem to appreciate is that we can look after every aspect of their requirements so they don’t need to go anywhere else, plus they like the fact we will always go the extra mile,” said Jacqui.

“This is already shaping up to be a very exciting year and the fact that we will be creating new jobs reflects this.”