Firefighters called to Colmans after sign catches fire

Fire crews were called to Colmans Fish & Chip restaurant in South Shields after its sign caught fire.

Firefighters from South Shields fire station were called to the popular eatery on Ocean Road at 2.53pm today (March 4) following reports of a fire at the premises.

The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the crew by a Colmans chef who climbed on to the roof with an extinguisher.

A spokesman for Colmans said: "It was just a minor fire and was put out before the arrival of the fire service by one of our chefs.

"It was caused by an electrical fault involving a light affected by the excess of snow."

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called at 2.53pm to a fire at Colmans on Ocean Road following an electrical fault.

"The fire was out when crews got there."

No one was injured.