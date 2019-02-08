Five reasons the new MG3 is the perfect first car

More than 10,000 MG3 models sold in four years

The stylish supermini is the latest addition to the iconic British brand’s rapidly-evolving product range, following in the footsteps of the previous model MG3, which sold over 10,000 in four years on sale, exceeding industry expectations.

New MG3 has assets aplenty, but here are just a handful of reasons why young drivers should make it their first.

1. Cheaper than most of the cars in its insurance category

MG3 falls into the Insurance group 7E, making it cheaper than most of the cars in the ‘supermini’ category.

2. It costs just £164 per month

It’s the best-value hatchback on the market - you can get the Explore model from Vic Young for just £164 per month for 48 months on a PCP deal. On-the-road price only £9,495. See the PCP options here.

3. Seven-year warranty

A seven-year warranty guarantees peace of mind for an extended amount of time - a much longer period than most other manufacturers offer.

4. Lots of space

New MG3 has one of the most spacious cabins in its class, with impressive boot space and a staggering 285 litres of capacity.

5. Technology features

The range comes packed with a host of exciting technology, including Bluetooth telephone and audio streaming and USB as standard, with an 8in touchscreen and Apple CarPlay™ available on Excite and Exclusive versions.

Used MG – dealer approved

In addition to this superb model on display in the showroom at Vic Young, there is a used selection of the previous model MG3, all dealer-approved. Visit the Vic Young website to view stock.

Think the MG3 sounds like the car for you? Give the Vic Young dealership a call on 0191 427 1566 to speak to an MG specialist who will be pleased to help you with any enquiries.

