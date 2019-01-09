Jobs

From DJ to gin distiller and from Tesco to Nissan - these are 13 of the most exciting new jobs in the North East for 2019

Hoping to begin the new year with a career change?

There are plenty of exciting job opportunities currently on offer in the North East.

Key responsibilities: Working with our team of distillers to produce world class products, cleaning, maintaining the still at all times, working on recipe development and working on the bottling line. https://bit.ly/2RkFwWn

1. Trainee Distiller, Poetic License - Sunderland

RSR Police is recruiting for a Welfare Services Officer to be based in the Sunderland area to work on a long term government contract that our client have been working on. https://bit.ly/2AwubrN

2. Welfare Services Officer, RSR Police - Sunderland

You will have a passion for engaging and supporting beneficiaries who may be struggling with offending, homelessness, domestic violence, substance use or mental health issues. https://bit.ly/2sjSmoR

3. Regional Outreach Officer, The Royal British Legion - North East

Applicants will have the drive, enthusiasm and positivity to succeed in a fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate should be a hardworking, confident team player. https://bit.ly/2ADbPW6

4. Apprentice Admin Assistant , Winn Group - Newcastle

