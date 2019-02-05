Full list of HMV store closures announced

The full list of HMV closures has been announced after the company was bought out of administration.

The company has been acquired out of administration by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records, safeguarding the future of nearly 1,500 staff.

Sunrise, which is owned by Doug Putman, beat off competition from the likes of Mike Ashley for the stricken retailer and will acquire 100 stores across the UK.

However, 27 unprofitable stores will close with immediate effect, resulting in 455 redundancies. Administrator KPMG will retain a further 122 employees at warehouse functions to assist in winding down operations.

A list of the stores set to close has now been announced:

Ayr

Bath

Bluewater

Bristol Cribbs

Chichester

Exeter Princesshay

Fopp Bristol

Fopp Glasgow Byres

Fopp Manchester

Fopp Oxford

Glasgow Braehead

Guernsey

Hereford

Manchester Trafford

Merry Hill

Oxford Street, London

Peterborough Queensgate

Plymouth Drake Circus

Reading

Sheffield Meadowhall

Southport

Thurrock

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge

Watford

Westfield London

Wimbledon