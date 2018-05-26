Irn-Bru bottles recalled amid fears the caps might fly off

Drinks firm AG Barr is voluntarily recalling 750ml glass bottles of several popular pop flavours, including Irn-Bru, amid fears the caps might fly off unexpectedly.

The company said it is recalling the bottles as a precaution due to an "intermittent fault" in how some caps have been applied.

There have been a small number of reports of the caps popping off unexpectedly.

The bottles being recalled include Irn-Bru, Irn-Bru sugar free, Irn-Bru Xtra, Cola, Cream Soda and Ginger Beer with use-by dates up to and including May 2019.

Bottles of Lemonade, Limeade, Pineapple, Red Kola and Soda Water are also covered by the recall notice.

Anyone who has bought a bottle is advised to open it carefully like a bottle of sparking wine and then return it to AG Barr.

The company said: "We have identified an intermittent fault in how some caps have been applied across our 750ml glass bottles.

"The quality of the drink itself is not affected, however the issue may cause a small number of caps to pop off unexpectedly.

"As a precautionary measure we are asking consumers who have any of the products detailed to open the bottles with care to release the pressure.

"The bottle should be handled carefully, pointed away from the body at arm's length, as you would when opening a bottle of sparkling wine."

The company added: "At AG Barr plc we take great care to ensure that our products reach our consumers and customers in perfect condition and are sorry that on this occasion a limited quantity of our products has not met expectations."

Anyone who has any of the affected products at home is asked to contact AG Barr on consumercare@agbarr.co.uk.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the products explaining to customers why the bottles are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said: "The company has already taken steps to remove these products from the market.

"However, if you have bought the products listed please carefully open at arm's length to release the pressure and return to the store or contact AG Barr directly."