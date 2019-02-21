Jarrow’s Wescott Industrial Services is not hanging about as orders increase

With an expanding order book of repeat business and new clients, Wescott Industrial Services is set for a year of continuing growth.

The Jarrow company provides access and coatings services to four principal markets: Offshore and Marine, particularly the rapidly expanding Offshore Wind Farm market; Transport Infrastructure, which is mainly concerned with the protection of road and rail bridges; New Build, which involves the application of diverse coatings of structural steelwork but increasingly of fire-proofing coatings; and, access and coatings for Facilities Management.

Wescott specialise in coating services for offshore structures such as these legs for the Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm turbines.

Commercial director Matthew Doyle said: “We’re confidently expecting an annual turnover of around £4.4million up to April 2019, but based on orders already placed, are projecting an increase to £6million for the next financial year, rising to £7.3million up to April 2021.

“Just as importantly, the increased revenue is broadly split across the four sectors within which we work and includes an increasing contribution from our overseas operations in Australia.”

More offshore work is scheduled for this and future summers whilst the firm’s marine order book has also received a substantial boost.

Recent projects for the infrastructure market has included work on the A1(M) road bridges with both access and coatings projects scheduled for rail projects this year.

We see this year and the next being very busy with our main challenge being the availability of experienced office-based and site-based management and supervisory staff. Matthew Doyle

Wescott has been involved in some high profile new build projects in London, including the provision of access and the application of fireproof coatings at a new 24-storey office block in the City of London.

The company is also currently negotiating several Facilities Management contracts in a range of sectors ranging from paper mills to power stations.

Investment in equipment and training for personnel at the Melbourne base in Australia, which only launched at the end of last year, is expected to make a significant contribution with several offshore and facilities management projects already starting.

“Disregarding the uncertainty of Brexit, which is beyond our control whatever happens, we see this year and the next being very busy with our main challenge being the availability of experienced office-based and site-based management and supervisory staff,” said Matthew.