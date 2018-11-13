Jobs boost as South Tyneside pub set to re-open after £200,000 refurbishment

A popular South Tyneside pub’s temporary closure for a £200,000 refurbishment is opening news doors to opportunity for its staffing team.

Bosses at the Prince of Wales, in Calf Close Lane, Jarrow, have taken on six employees to work in its bar and kitchen – despite imminent shut down.

The Prince of Wales, Jarrow is to receive a refurbishment.

They include full-time kitchen manager Daniel Thomas, 34, while team leader Natasha Bell, 28, has been promoted to assistant manager.

Five other posts – taking full and part-time staff numbers to over 20 - have been filled in recent weeks.

The expansion comes ahead of the outlet calling time in its current form at 11pm yesterday.

Holding manager Craig Stewart, 31, said the early appointment process meant his team had gained invaluable experience ahead of planned reopening on Tuesday, November 27.

He said: “We are giving this much loved pub an upgrade which we hope will make it ever more popular, all the interior will be refurbished.

“The work has also meant we have been able to take on extra staff, which is really good news.

“Daniel has fitted in really well, while Natasha started as a bar worker four years ago and has worked her way up – hers is a real success story.

“Our new staff have fitted in well and we have a great team in place for when we reopen.”

Craig added: “We are not making massive changes to the interior, but we are fully redecorating and giving the place a more modern feel.

“We’re also adding some new lines to the bar, but we are not altering the bar’s design or layout.

“Our regulars have been informed of our plans and are fully supportive, they are looking forward to seeing a new-look pub but one they still know and love.

“This will all be brand new leading into Christmas – we can’t wait to reopen.”

The outlet was taken over by pub chain Greene King about three years ago and turned into one of its Flaming Grill-themed venues.

Flaming Grill, which refers to the steaks, burgers and sizzling dishes served, will remain in place.

And the Prince of Wales will continue as a sports bar - but with its television system upgraded.

Its TVs will all be ultra-high definition, allowing staff to show two matches on different screens at the same time.

A state-of-the-art overhead projector will also be fitted to enhance the big screen entertainment.

The pub’s distinctive L-shaped bar will remain but will be fitted with new lines, including one dedicated to cask ale.