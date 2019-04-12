Look inside The Marsden Rattler in South Shields as pub prepares to welcome thirsty punters
We have taken a look inside a South Shields pub after a major revamp costing thousands.
The Marsden Rattler, on Sea Road, will be welcoming customers once again after refurbishment work worth £70,000. It has been taken over by Sinia Jazwi and Tom Cram. We went along to find out more and took a tour of the facilities ahead of the pub’s launch next weekend. Check out our pictures inside.
The pub is open now, with a special launch planned for Easter weekend.
A launch will take place at the pub over Easter weekend for everyone to enjoy.
The new owners picked up the keys in February and got to work.
