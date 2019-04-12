Look inside The Marsden Rattler in South Shields as pub prepares to welcome thirsty punters

We have taken a look inside a South Shields pub after a major revamp costing thousands.

The Marsden Rattler, on Sea Road, will be welcoming customers once again after refurbishment work worth £70,000. It has been taken over by Sinia Jazwi and Tom Cram. We went along to find out more and took a tour of the facilities ahead of the pub’s launch next weekend. Check out our pictures inside.

The pub is open now, with a special launch planned for Easter weekend. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

A launch will take place at the pub over Easter weekend for everyone to enjoy. SSH_08/04/2019_npgz 080419sn the Johnston Press Buy a Photo

The new owners picked up the keys in February and got to work. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

Features inside the pub. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

View more