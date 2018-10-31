Marks & Spencer is recruiting seasonal staff to help make Christmas special

Retail giant M&S is taking on new staff at two of its North East stores to help make this Christmas a special one for customers.

Forty roles are available across the stores in Newcastle and the MetroCentre at Gateshead in departments from clothing, home and food, beauty, deli and café, with applications now open.

The seasonal roles for Christmas 2018 will help the retailer make every moment special for customers over the festive period – from purchasing presents (which for most customers begins in October or November) right through to picking up the turkey or an extra bottle of wine on Christmas Eve.

Across the UK, the company is seeking 20,000 'moment makers' who can bring smiles to customers faces at the busiest and happiest time of year.

Andrew Crooks, M&S head of region for the North East, said: “Making every moment special for our customers in Newcastle is our mission, and it’s never more important than at Christmas time.

"Every year we value the additional colleagues who help us deliver even better service for the local community.

"Whilst retail experience is helpful, what we’re really after are colleagues who are ready to roll their sleeves up and be part of a hard-working team – moment makers for our customers”.

Sacha Berendji, retail, operations and property director at Marks & Spencer said, “Customers come to us at Christmas for trusted quality and extra special service – whether they’re collecting the turkey they ordered online, purchasing Christmas Eve PJs for the kids or buying a new dress for the office party.

"We want to offer these customers the very best experience – that’s why we’re recruiting 20,000 new team members.

"Every year we value the additional colleagues we recruit, and it’s great a number stay with us.

"For those interested in applying, retail experience is helpful, but what we’re really after are colleagues who are ready to be part of a hard-working team and help make every moment special for our customers.”

Whilst temporary roles appeal to many - including working parents, students and those just looking for a little extra spending money at Christmas - every year a number of M&S seasonal workers remain with the company.

"Last year nearly 2,000 temps were offered a permanent role in January, and many have progressed over the years to management positions.

All new colleagues will have induction training. Rates of pay are competitive and colleagues enjoy a 20% discount on M&S products from their very first day.

