Monkton move is just the ticket for SeatGeek

A move to a new home in South Tyneside is just the ticket for a U.S. firm’s British subsidiary.

Newcastle-based Naylors has let first floor offices in Unit 8 of Merchant Court on Monkton Business Park to SeatGeek Sport Ltd, a division of New York-founded SeatGeek Enterprise, an international firm which uses its technology-first approach to deliver an innovative Ticketing Software platform to sports stadiums, theatres and concert venues.

Jessica Ross of Naylors and Peter Joyce of SeatGeek Enterprise

SeatGeek Sport, whose UK client portfolio includes 25% of Premier League Football Clubs and 25% of the EFL Championship clubs, amongst a wide ranging client list spanning football, rugby and cricket, has committed to a four year lease as it expands its global business, which currently employs over 400 people across four continents.

Having moved from its former premises on Boldon Business Park, SeatGeek will share the new building with Chase de Vere, which occupies the top floor.

Jessica Ross, associate director in Naylors’ office agency team, who brokered the deal, said: “This high-spec business space, which is halfway between the A19 and the A1 at Leam Lane, is ideal for a growing business like SeatGeek Sport, with great access to the airport and major road networks, as well as on-site parking, and great public transport links.

“It’s been a pleasure to help them find a fantastic space to meet their needs.”

Peter Joyce, SeatGeek Sport managing director, said: “Jessica and the team at Naylors were a great help to us in working through the lease process and we are delighted with the results, having moved into Monkton Business Park during March.

“We will continue to expand our local team which has doubled in size in the last 12 months and now have the additional space we need to enable the next phase of expansion in our team.”

Coun John Anglin, lead member regeneration & economy at South Tyneside Council added: “It’s brilliant to see a company like SeatGeek so committed to investing in the South Tyneside area.

“I look forward to watching its progress over the next four years in the region and beyond.”

The ground floor of Unit 8 remains available to let, with Naylors and Gavin Black and Partners acting as joint agents.